All About Enamorándonos, the New Show Where Latinx Singles Hope to Find Love

On the new dating reality show Enamorándonos [Falling in Love] coming soon to Univision and Unimás, Latinx singles will have a shot at finding true love while millions of TV viewers cheer them on from home. The show’s hosts Ana Patricia Gámez and Rafael Araneda talked to People CHICA about their new mission as matchmakers. There are 24 single contestants looking for a love match, and TV viewers will call in to try to get a date with their favorite one. “It’s hard to find true love nowadays, and we all have that hope of finding that fairy tale that we see in romantic movies like The Notebook,” Gámez says.

Image zoom Courtesy of Univision

She is joining Enamorándonos after 8 years as co-host of Univision’s popular morning show Despierta América. The Mexican fashion entrepreneur and former Nuestra Belleza Latina winner says she is “super happy and grateful” to join this reality show, whose format has has proven to be successful in other countries like Germany, Mexico, Colombia and Turkey — leading to over 500 marriages and the births of over 200 kids, according to a press release by Univision network.

Image zoom Courtesy of Univision

With so many fish in the sea, Gámez is one of the lucky ones who has found her soulmate. “With Luis it really was love at first sight,” she says of her husband, Luis Martínez, the father of her kids Giulietta and Gael. Fate played a part in their love story, which led to a mariachi-inspired dream wedding in Mexico in 2014. Luis is the brother of Gámez’s former Despierta América co-host Karla Martínez, and she met him at a family reunion at her house. “Two kids later we are still so happy,” she says. “We support one another and that’s been essential in our marriage.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Univision

The show, which debuts September 8, will also have Cuban host Roberto Hernández as a “love correspondent” who follows contestants on their dates with suitors and reports on their chemistry or nightmarish first dates.

Image zoom Courtesy of Univision

Chilean co-host Rafael Araneda revealed to People CHICA that the show will also include a live audience and musical performances. “Anything can happen on this show,” he says. “These love stories can either have happy endings or end in oblivion, just like it happens in real life.”

Jessica Rodríguez, Univision’s President of Entertainment and Executive Director of Marketing, adds, “In this innovative and interactive show about true love, television viewers will be able to participate in the show not only as an audience, but as possible protagonists of the love stories that they will see on the screen.”

The show even has a love hotline! Viewers who are romantically interested in a contestant can contact the show by calling 1 (833) 266-7700 or visiting Enamorándonos on Facebook or Instagram.