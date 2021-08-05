From Rags to Businesswoman: The New Cinderella Trailer is Out

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo! The trailer for the new Cinderella movie is officially out with an entirely new take on the fairytale featuring Camila Cabello as the titular character.

The award-winning pop star is making her acting debut alongside some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Billy Porter.

Cabello brings an entirely fresh approach to Cinderella, leaving the damsel-in-distress behind and portraying an aspiring businesswoman. The Cuban-Mexican artist defies the odds in the new trailer and steals a dance with her prince, played by Nicholas Galitzine, with the help of her fairy godparent, portrayed by Billy Porter, of Pose. However, this Ella is focused on advancing her career, not gaining a future husband.

"I don't want a life stuck waiving from a royal box any more than I want a life confined to a basement," Cabello's character tells her prince in the trailer. "I have dreams that I have to chase."

Talk about an empowering perspective for little girls everywhere!

In the trailer, the rising businesswoman must also defy her stepmother, Tony Award-winning actress Idina Menzel, as she ditches the rags and transforms her dreams into a reality.

The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 3 with an accompanying soundtrack that will feature the new ballad "Million To One," and covers for songs by Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran and Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation," which she will sing alongside Menzel according to soundtrack notes.

Cabello has been in the spotlight with the recent release of her new single "Don't go yet" and her upcoming album dropping later this year, Familia.