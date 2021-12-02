5 Films And TV Shows to Binge-Watch This December

Grab the popcorn, sit back and watch the finale of Casa de Papel, Emily in Paris and other favorites on Netflix.

December is here and the Christmas season is on its way. Chica has put together a list of films and TV shows that are thrilling, entertaining and memorable.

So sit back with a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy some of what Netflix has to offer. The streamer has released a diverse catalog of programming to carry you through into the new year.

1. Casa de papel: Season 5 Vol.2

The finale of the beloved series drops on December 3. What clever plan will the professor have a cooked up in the final season? How will fan say goodbye to the infamous thieves?

2. Emily in Paris Season 2

Fashion, love, sex and a witty script—what more can you ask for? Emily in Paris is back for another season as she tackles new adventures in the City of Lights.

3. The Mask of Zorro

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas' iconic film is being released nearly 23 years its movie debut.

4. Madre sólo hay dos T

The Mexican child-swap has returned to clean up the previous season's messy ending. Will the family be able to make amends? Will the babies end up growing up together? Find out on December 24.

5. Don't Look Up