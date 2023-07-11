The actress also discusses what she hopes fans will take away from her single "Afterthought."

Lee Rodriguez on What Never Have I Ever 's Fabiola Torres Taught Her About Life

Life likes to take us on road trips—teaching us lessons along the way.

For actress Lee Rodriguez, one of the stars of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, her character Fabiola Torres helped teach her some major life lessons.

Rodriguez tells People Chica that Fabiola taught her "that there are so many different ways to come out and so many ways to be gay" and that it is up to us to decide how we want to live our lives.

The actress is also stepping into another aspect of her life as a singer with the release of her song "Afterthought" and the upcoming release of her song "God Complex."

Below, she discusses what she hopes fans understand about her through her music.

Acting is a calling. When did you first hear the call to pursue this as more than an interest?

When I started modeling back in 2017, my modeling agency also had an acting department. And acting wasn't necessarily something I thought about doing seriously before, but then I gave it a shot, and it'd ended up being something I was meant to do and something I turned out really enjoying.

You appeared in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever; what has been your fondest memory of working on the show?

Just being able to work with such an amazing cast, crew, writers, show runner, etc. Everyone made the experience of Never Have I Ever even more special.

Your character, Fabiola Torres, quickly became a fan-favorite for her earnest and inherent kindness and her exploration of her sexuality. What has been the biggest thing Fabiola has taught you about life?

That there are so many different ways to come out and so many ways to be gay. And it's really up to you and on how you choose to live your life. And I find that to be really beautiful.

You released your first single, "Afterthought," in June. What inspired you to create this song? How do you hope the song resonates with your fans?

My own experiences are usually what inspire me to create music. This song I find to be empowering and one that a lot of people can relate to. I also have my next single, "God Complex," coming out July 13, which I'm really excited for people to hear!

Now that you've dipped your toes into music. What do you hope audiences understand about you as an artist?

That I'm a human being with flaws, and I'm growing. And I'm really honest in my music and I hope people can appreciate it, and allows them to feel okay with wherever they're at in life. And maybe, in some way, can grow along with me.

You have a wonderful mix of Mexican heritage and African American heritage. How do you honor both within your work?

Well, I always try to have the conversation of why diversity is so important on/off screen and champion the continuation of it. And in music, I have elements of R&B/Pop. I also have a song in Spanish that I'm excited to share very soon. Overall, as I'm growing as an artist, I always want to make sure I incorporate elements of both of my heritages.

Many biracial people struggle with finding their place in the world as they have one foot in one culture and another foot in another. What advice would you give them about finding their own unique path?