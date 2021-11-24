Karol G is looking to take her career to the next level with her latest move. The Colombian-born beauty is going to be showing off her acting chops in a new Netflix series set to air in 2022.

On the heels of her Latin Grammy win for Best Reggaeton Performance, she excitedly revealed to Jimmy Fallon that fans will soon get to see another side of her in an upcoming series on the streamer.

"I'm going to act," she noted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I have a surprise for my people in January. I'm going to start shooting a series for Netflix. It's not about my life... I have a character, so I'm preparing myself for that."

During the interview, Fallon congratulated the "200 copas" singer on her many successes since the last time he hosted her on the show. Karol G's song "Tusa" reached 1 billion streams on Spotify, and her album KG0516 topped major music charts —and she's currently on a sold out tour.

The 30-year-old artist also shared how at one point she had given up on music. She explained how years ago she had moved to New York to study, but that thanks to some cosmic intervention she continuously saw a billboard that reminded her of her one true passion.

"I used to live in Baldwin. So I had to take three busses and one train to get to my school in Manhattan. Then in the train—all the time—I was watching a billboard for a music conference and it said, 'Music but in business,' like in a business point," she said. "So every day I was in the train like, 'Why? If I want to stop doing music, do I have to see this billboard every day!' I went to Boston and I studied that, and [now] I'm here."

Karol G Credit: Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The "Ocean" singer no longer sees herself as just an artist but as a brand that she hopes to continue growing.

"I have a lot of things that I want to do in my life," she revealed. "I want to push myself as a woman and see how far I can go in everything."