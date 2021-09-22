Netflix Unveils Full Trailer for Upcoming Documentary Britney vs Spears

Netflix has released the official first full trailer for Britney vs Spears, a documentary about Britney Spears' conservatorship and its key players.

The trailer opens with the singer's voiceover saying, "I just want my life back," as a clip of a performance finale flashes the screen. Then, more voiceovers from subjects were intertwined with images as they discussed the pop star's issues within her conservatorship and the roles played throughout the year.

"Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney's life and her public and private search for freedom. Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews, and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star's trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status," the synopsis reads. "It shows Britney's life without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her."

Britney Spears Credit: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The film was created by Erin Lee Carr and features journalist Jenny Eliscu as they go through the last 13 years of the singer's conservatorship, analyzing documents, text messages, and interviewing key players to unveil the story.

"What was going on inside the conservatorship and why was she still in one if she was 'okay?' Carr says in the clip. "There was a financial incentive for Jamie, for the lawyers. Britney made other people a lot of money."

In the trailer, clips from Spears' recent court hearing are also brought to life, setting her voice and cry for help center-stage in the documentary "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does. It's been 13 years, and it's enough."