As we close the year with the final seasonal celebrations, lounge on the couch with the company of these streaming hits.

Bingeworthy Shows and Films on Netflix to Get You Through the Holidays

As the year draws to a close and holiday parties take up most of your winter break, taking time to unwind and relax is key to enjoying the festivities.

To help you skip the queue and tune in to the holiday's best shows and movies, we've selected five top shows and flicks you can cuddle up to this season.

It's time to ta-dum and chill!

Emily in Paris - Season 3

Our favorite love triangle and Chicago native are back for season trois of Emily in Paris. In the third installment of the Netflix original series, Emily must navigate the results of her choices after season two's crazy cliffhanger.

Will she be with Alfie? Will she tell Gabriel all about Camille's scheme? Is she staying at Savoir or taking off with her French team? We're set to find out the juicy details on December 21.

I am Vanessa Guillen

Vanessa Guillen was found murdered at a United States Army base when she was just 20 years old.

This Netflix documentary chronicles her family's fight for legislative reform and changes within the military which shook the United States as they never backed down in search of justice. The riveting tale is now playing on Netflix.

Christmas With You

Starring Lucifer star Aimee Garcia and 90s heartthrob Freddie Prinze, Jr., Christmas With You follows the story of pop star Angelina as she seeks to reconnect with her fans as her career verges on burnout.

She takes off to a small town in New York to make the wishes of a young fan come true. There she finds the inspiration to move forward in her career, she also gets closer to true love.

Wednesday - Season 1

The Addams Family is back with a show that centers around one of the most iconic characters of all time, Wednesday.

Played by Jenna Ortega, Wednesday centers around the teenage years of the ooky, spooky and kooky character while at Nevermore Academy.

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio