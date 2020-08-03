Naya Rivera's Fans Held a Vigil for the Actress at Lake Piru

Last month, Glee star Naya Rivera drowned after a boating trip in California's Lake Piru with her four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. This past weekend, some of her fans paid tribute to the late actress at the lake. The vigil, organized by members of her fan page Naya’s Army, was attended by mourners from California as well as fans from Oregon and Indiana, according to CBS Los Angeles. The vigil was filled with white balloons, floral displays, and works of art honoring Rivera. There was also a rainbow flag with the words “Thank you, Naya,” written on it, an ode to Rivera’s role as high school cheerleader Santana Lopez, a character beloved by many in the LGBTQ community.

For six seasons, Rivera's character Santana grew and came to terms with her sexuality. After developing feelings for her best friend Brittany, played by Rivera’s friend Heather Morris, Santana came out in a 2011 episode; the two characters eventually got married. “Without Glee, I swear I would not be here. I would not be alive. That’s just a fact,” one fan said at the vigil. “After seeing them on TV, I was like, it is OK to be different,” said another fan.

