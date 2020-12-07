Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Shares a Photo of Their Son Decorating for Christmas

Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has shared a photo of the couple's son, Josey, decorating for Christmas. In the touching photo, Dorsey, 37, is holding Josey, 5, in his arms, helping his son place a star on the very top of the tree. "#HappyHolidays to all. You, you, and even you, all of ya. Hope you get nothing but happiness," Dorsey captioned the Instagram post. "Except you. I'm talking to you, 2020." He also shared a video of the pair picking up their Christmas tree while listening to some holiday tunes in the car before getting started on their decorations.

Rivera drowned at age 33 while on a boating outing with Josey at California's Lake Piru in July. She was confirmed dead five days after she disappeared. Josey was found sleeping alone aboard their rental boat.

Last month, Dorsey filed a lawsuit on behalf of Josey, suing Ventura County's Parks and Recreation Management and the United Water Conservation District for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit claims Rivera's death was preventable and that the boat she and her son rented did not have the proper features and equipment necessary to comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards.

"[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio, or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats," the lawsuit stated. "Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices."