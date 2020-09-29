Naya Rivera's Sister Moves In With Ryan Dorsey to Help Raise Josey

Nearly three months after Naya Rivera's death, her sister, Nickayla Rivera, has moved in with the Glee star's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, to help raise their five-year-old son, Josey. On Monday, Nickayla, 25, shared her reasoning in an Instagram Story, saying she wants to be there for her nephew despite what she calls the ″darkest time″ of her life. ″In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can't show up for myself,″ the model wrote. ″Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.″

″What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted,″ she continued. ″I hope you all can do the same."

Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru in Ventura, California, on July 13, five days after she disappeared in the water during a boat trip with her son. The rental boat company they had used became concerned when she hadn't returned back on time; they later found Josey alone sleeping on the boat. The 33-year-old's death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

Nickayla honored her sister a few weeks after her tragic death. ″Sister,⁣ ⁣There are no words to describe my love for you,″ she captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair. ″Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself.″