Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband, Ryan Dorsey, Pays Tribute to the Actress

On Saturday, actor Ryan Dorsey paid tribute to his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, who accidentally drowned earlier this month while swimming at Lake Piru in California with the couple's four-year-old son, Josey. Rivera's body was recovered on July 13, five days after she was reported missing.

"This is so unfair ... there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," Dorsey wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here ... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair."

Rivera and Dorsey were married from 2014 to 2018. "Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us," Dorsey continued. "He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."