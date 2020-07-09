'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Is Missing and Presumed Drowned at California Lake

The actress is presumed to have drowned after not returning from a boating outing with her four-year-old son.

On Wednesday evening, former Glee star Naya Rivera was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. She had rented a pontoon boat for three hours, but after the boat was overdue for return, staff found it with Rivera's four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, alone on board without Rivera.

Local authorities began a search-and-rescue operation last night but said that Rivera was not found. The search resumed Thursday morning. "The missing person at Lake Piru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles," the Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted at 10:39 p.m. PT on Wednesday. "SAR operation will continue at first light."

Authorities also announced that the lake would be closed to the public while they continued the search for the actress. "We hope for the best, we prepare for the worst," Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Dyer said in a news conference.

Rivera's last Instagram post before she went missing was a photo of her with her son, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. "Just the two of us," she captioned the picture.

On July 2, the actress reminded her fans that "tomorrow is not promised" with a casual selfie. "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes every day you're alive is a blessing," she wrote. "Make the most of today and every day you are given."