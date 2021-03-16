Naya Rivera's Fans Ask Why She Wasn't in the Grammys Tribute

On Sunday, fans noticed that the late actress Naya Rivera was left out of the "In Memoriam" tribute during the 2021 Grammy Awards. While she was included on the "list of artists and industry professionals the music community lost in 2020–2021" on the Grammys site, she was not highlighted during the telecast. After the segment aired, fans took to social media to point out that Rivera had been Grammy-nominated alongside her Glee co-stars.

"What about naya rivera @RecordingAcad? one of our most terrible losses this year," a fan wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "It doesn't matter if she didn't have a solo musical career of her own, she made history through glee. you don't find a voice like hers anywhere, she was unique. her covers were bigger than many."

Another fan said they were feeling unsettled by Rivera being left out of the tribute. "Naya Rivera being left out of the in memoriam ... it's not sitting right with me," they wrote.

Glee was nominated for three Grammys in 2011 and 2012. Rivera's co-star Cory Monteith was honored in the "In Memoriam" video tribute in 2014 following his death the previous year, but his name was misspelled.

Rivera died last year in July at age 33 in a drowning accident after she and her son Josey, 5, rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California. When the boat became overdue for return, the staff at the lake found it with her son sleeping onboard and the actress missing. Rivera's body was found five days later; authorities believe she died saving Josey.