Naya Rivera Has Been Laid to Rest in Los Angeles

Two weeks after drowning earlier this month, Naya Rivera was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24. According to People, her death certificate revealed that she drowned and died within minutes. It also noted that there were no other factors that contributed to her death.

Rivera was confirmed dead on July 13, five days after she disappeared during a trip to Lake Piru in California with her four-year-old son, Josey. After Rivera did not return the pontoon boat she had rented, a search began. Josey was found alone on the boat and told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming, but said she did not get back on the boat when he did.

Her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey paid tribute to the Glee star a day after she was laid to rest and thanked everyone who offered condolences. "Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive ... forget ... don't hold grudges ... if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know ... you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about."