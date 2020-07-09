After news broke that Naya Rivera went missing on Wednesday night, her friends and former co-stars have taken to social media to express their hope that the actress is found soon. Rivera had been boating with her four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, at California's Lake Piru when boat rental staff found Josey asleep aboard the boat without Rivera. Local authorities began a search on Wednesday and continued searching on Thursday morning.

Rivera's former Glee co-stars, including Harry Shum Jr., Heather Morris, and Demi Lovato all took to Twitter and Instagram to ask fans to pray for Rivera's safe recovery. "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us," wrote Morris, who played Brittany, the girlfriend and eventual wife of Rivera's character Santana. "We need your love and light."

Image zoom Heather Morris/Instagram

Image zoom Demi Lovato/Instagram

Comedian Jackée Harry, who starred with a young Naya on the early '90s sitcom The Royal Family, shared a clip of the show and asked her fans to pray for the missing actress. "Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera," she wrote. "Please God, don't cut this life short."

Cynthia Lee Fontaine, a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race, also shared her hope that Rivera is found. Rivera guest starred as a judge in season nine of the show.