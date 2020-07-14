Demi Lovato, Zoe Saldana, and More Stars React to Naya Rivera's Death

The death of Naya Rivera, who drowned at Lake Piru in California at age 33 last week, has left loved ones and fans heartbroken. Singer Demi Lovato, who starred with Rivera on Glee, is one of many celebrities who shared a heartfelt tribute to the actress on Instagram.

"I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee," Lovato wrote. "The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time."

Dominican American actress Zoe Saldana also shared some emotional words about the actress, who authorities say drowned after saving her son, bringing the little boy to safety on the boat before she lost her own life in the lake. "My heart is heavy with the loss of Naya Rivera," Saldana wrote on Instagram. "She was a mother, daughter, sister, friend, and inspiration to many. My thoughts and prayers go out to her son, family and friends. Rest in peace beautiful."

Rivera's costar in Devious Maids, Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez, also posted a tribute to her on social media. "Heartbreaking," she wrote. "May you rest in peace and love Naya."

Dania Ramírez, who was also part of the cast of Devious Maids, remembered Naya with the message: "May you reign this next dimension you are now a part of. Such an amazing, fun, lively, warm, endearing, badass soul you were in this existence. Thank you for your friendship. I feel so blessed to have shared times with you and your baby and have my kids experience you. May God bless you Goddess always and forever! May your family find peace thru this harsh reality."

Some of Rivera's Glee co-stars have spoken out as well, including Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Darren Criss, and Jane Lynch. "My favorite duet partner," Riley captioned a video of Rivera and her son. "I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."

Criss shared a thread on Twitter about his memories of Rivera on the Glee set. "She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own," he wrote. "I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see."