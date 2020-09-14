Full Naya Rivera Autopsy Report Reveals More Details About the Actress's Death

According to the report, Rivera's son said they counted "1, 2, 3" and jumped off the pontoon boat together at Lake Piru.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner has released the full autopsy report on the death of Glee star Naya Rivera, who drowned earlier this summer while on a boating trip in California. According to the investigative report, which was obtained by People, Rivera's 4-year-old son Josey said that before the actress disappeared, they counted "1, 2, 3" as they jumped off the pontoon boat together at Lake Piru.

After getting into the water, Josey said his mother told him to get back on the boat. "She helped him onto the boat and then he then heard [Naya] yell 'help' and she put her arm in the air," the report states. "She then disappeared into the water." After workers at Lake Piru noticed that Rivera, 33, hadn't returned her rental boat, they went out to search for her and found Josey sleeping on the boat without his mother.

In the report, officials stated that Rivera was in good health but had a history of vertigo, which "would get worse when she was in the water." She had previously been treated for it at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. "The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines," said the report, which also revealed that Rivera had been prescribed Adderall for anxiety and was recently taking medication for a sinus infection.

The toxicology report, also released by the medical examiner, showed that the actress had low-level amounts of amphetamine (Adderall, Dexedrine), diazepam, ethanol, caffeine, and phentermine (an appetite suppressant) in her system at the time of her death. Her blood alcohol level was 0.016.