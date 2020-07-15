What Naya Rivera's Autopsy Revealed About Her Death

On Tuesday, California authorities released the result of Naya Rivera's autopsy. The Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed that the 33-year-old actress drowned and her death was accidental.

"The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison," the medical examiner announced in a press release. "The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy. There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in [Rivera's] death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing."

Rivera's family released an emotional statement to Deadline remembering the Glee star. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey, and our family over the past week," they said. "While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter, and sister."

