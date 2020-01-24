Natti Natasha and Spanish rapper C. Tangana join forces in the new music video “Viene y Va” and the result is spellbinding. The black-and-white video exudes old Hollywood glamour and shows Tangana in the role of a boxer who is training for an important match.

Meanwhile, the Natasha plays a cabaret singer who seduces the boxing champ. As he takes his opponent’s hard punches, he still dreams of the stunning showgirl dancing before him in a sequined gown.

The lyrics talk about enjoying life to the max because you never know when the lights will go out. “It’s a song that I started composing with DVLP and Capi in Miami. I immediately thought that it had to be a collaboration,” Tangana told Billboard. “Honestly, I like Natti’s tone, it’s strong. It also had to be someone who had an intense record because the beat is heavy.”

The video is directed by Cliqua — a duo made up of directors RJ Sanchez and Pasqual Gutiérrez — who are known for their work with Rosalía, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Tangana, known as El Madrileño, has also done collaborations with Rosalía (“Antes de Morirme”), Becky G (“Booty”) and Paloma Mami (“No te Debí Besar”). This music video with Naughty Nat, inspired by classic film noir, will keep you rolling with the punches until the final round.