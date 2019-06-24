Natti Natasha's 5 Sexiest Instagram Posts That Made The Internet Go Wild!

Natti Natasha is not just making headlines with her music, her sexy photos on Instagram also have the Internet going wild! On June 3, the Dominican reggaeton star shared a nude selfie on Twitter. The image shows Natti Natasha checking out her hot bod on her bathroom mirror, showing off her enviable abs and covering her breasts with her long hair. Rob Kardashian’s comment on the photo sparked rumors of a possible romance. “Oh, hi,” he wrote on Twitter, reacting to the siren’s nude selfie. Natti Natasha not only retweeted Rob Kardashian’s greeting, she also retweeted a photo of Rob Kardashian with his daughter Dream on Father’s Day with the loving message: “Happy father’s day! You are an excellent father, I know. God bless you. See you soon!”, with arrow-pierced heart and blushing face emojis. The flirty exchange even demanded answers from Rob’s older sister Khloe Kardashian who asked: “Who is this girl?” Most people not living under a rock know who the chart-topper is!

Will we see the Dominican singer soon on Keeping Up With the Kardashians meeting suegra Kris Jenner? Time will tell! For now we are celebrating Natti Natasha’s body-confidence with these other sexy Insta posts that made her fans rave.

The singer just shared a makeup-free selfie in a neon green bikini that showed off her killer curves and was showered in compliments from her over 15 million followers on Instagram.

She also posted a photo celebrating her voluptuous derriere and tattoos in a pink bathing suit while vacationing in the Virgin Islands in March.

She also shared another topless photo (with her cell phone strategically covering her bosom) in January, teasing fans. “My platonic love,” commented a fan. “You are gorgeous,” another wrote.

She also heated things up with a behind-the-scenes photo of one of her performances wearing a sensual silver outfit that celebrated her bootylicious figure. As Daddy Yankee would say, the 32-year-old Dominican beauty ‘está dura‘ and she knows it!