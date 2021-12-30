Natti Natasha and fiancee Raphy Pina announced they have tested positive for Covid-19 on January 29 via Instagram.

Per a message released by "Sin Pijama" singer and the famed music producer, they have tested positive alongside Antonio and Mía Pina and will be quarantining.

Their youngest daughter, Vida Isabelle, has been reported to be in excellent health.

"Responsibly we want to notify you all that Natalia Gutiérrez, Rafael Pina, Antonio Pina and Mía Pina have all tested positive for Covid-19. Rafael Jr. and Vida are currently doing very well and under strict supervision and we are paying attention to any changes in their health," the singer shared on her Instagram page.

"We ask that all of those who have been close to us in the last 48 hours please get tested and quarantine themselves. The COVID pandemic can affect anyone so please don't let your guard down, protect yourselves, and get your booster shot," they added to the message. "We love you."

Yesterday, Pina, who is currently under house arrest as he awaits trial for possession of arms, announced that he was not feeling well via social media.

"Sorry, my health is not well. This war has been hard," he wrote.

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Vida Isabelle, who recently celebrated her 6-month mark. On Christmas Eve, the producer shared a family photo displaying gratitude for all the gifts they have been blessed with this year.

"Today is one more day to thank God for having life, today is a day to share with our loved ones, friends, and with our cyber family and friends. There is so much to be thankful for that from inside this pandemic we continue fighting to stay healthy," Pina wrote. "From the Pina-Gutiérrez family, we wish you health, prosperity and union 🙏🏻."

The day before, the producer had shared a live video where he candidly opened up to fans about his current tribulations.