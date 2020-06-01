Watch Natti Natasha's At-Home "Que Mal Te Fue" Video
The Dominican artist first previewed the track a few weeks ago and asked fans for help on choosing its title.
Like many artists, Natti Natasha has gotten creative about releasing new music during the coronavirus pandemic, when concerts are impossible and TV appearances are done via Zoom. On Sunday, she released her new single "Que Mal Te Fue," along with a music video she filmed at home. The song is about the aftermath of someone losing her and her ability to keep thriving without them in her life.
Earlier this month, she shared a few minutes of the song on Instagram and asked her fans for help on giving it a title. The completed video includes shots of Natti in that same outfit: Fendi bikini bottoms and not much else.
Aside from releasing new music, Natti has been keeping busy during quarantine by making TikToks and working out. Whenever it's time to tour again, she'll be ready.
Watch "Que Mal Te Fue" below.