Natti Natasha on Her Miracle Pregnancy: "I've Never Been in Such a Good Mood"

Since she was a little girl, Natti Natasha has dreamed of becoming a mom. After being in a romantic relationship for over a year with her manager, Puerto Rican producer Raphy Pina, the Dominican reggaetonera decided to take this big step. It wasn't an easy process, though — in 2007, the singer had one of her fallopian tubes and one of her ovaries removed because of cysts found in her uterus.

At that point, Natasha, now 34, was told by her doctor that she would never become pregnant naturally. The doctor said her best bet was to start in vitro fertilization, but it was a painful process requiring three to four hormone injections every night. "In a week I gained almost 18 pounds," she recalls. "I could barely bend my arms. Hormones make you crazy. You don't know whether to laugh or cry, but I didn't care. I was happy to be doing that."

She was deeply disappointed and heartbroken when the treatment didn't work. Her doctor then told her the words she never wanted to hear: "You cannot have children." "I got depressed, I didn't want to see or talk to anyone," she says. "I felt like a total failure as a woman."

Image zoom Credit: Omar Cruz para People en Español; Diseño de look: Prince Chenoa; Estilista: David Stelly; Alteraciones: Lisu Vega; Peinado: Micah Cook; Maquillaje: Lina Zuniga; Vestido: Divine Heritage

She took refuge in her work while she and Pina discussed other options, like adoption. Then one day, after riding jet skis with Pina in Puerto Rico, she felt back pain and went to see her doctor. That's when she found out she was pregnant, about a month and a half after the failed in vitro treatment. It was Pina who got the call from the doctor; he had to put him on speaker so she would believe the happy news.

During her first ultrasound, when she listened to her baby's heartbeat, she cried tears of joy. "I will never forget that day," she says. After hearing the happy news, Pina gave the singer an engagement ring in December to celebrate their love and the joy of becoming parents. "We are super happy. I am going to be a mom," she says. "I've never been in such a good mood in my entire life."

Image zoom Credit: Omar Cruz para People en Español; Diseño de look: Prince Chenoa; Estilista: David Stelly; Alteraciones: Lisu Vega; Peinado: Micah Cook; Maquillaje: Lina Zuniga; Jeans: Levi's

The singer, who is now five months pregnant, hopes to inspire other women who are struggling to get pregnant. "You shouldn't limit yourself for any reason or anyone's opinion," she says. "In this life, everything is possible. All storms pass and I'm living proof of that." She's also grateful to her fiancé for supporting her through this difficult process and never leaving her side or losing faith that they would one day be parents.

Image zoom Credit: Omar Cruz para People en Español; Diseño de look: Prince Chenoa; Estilista: David Stelly; Alteraciones: Lisu Vega; Peinado: Micah Cook; Maquillaje: Lina Zuniga; Vestuario: Mae Paris, Joyas: Misahara Jewelry

The singer says she is so far having a healthy and happy pregnancy, and just felt sleepy and a little nauseous at first. "Nothing affects me, nothing bothers me," she says. "I want to work more. I'm happy."

She's enjoying every moment of her engagement, and says the couple haven't yet set a date for the wedding. The future parents are planning to have two homes, one in Miami and another in Puerto Rico, and Natasha is looking forward to decorating both love nests. "I am very blessed," she says. "I had a Christmas filled with gifts — the gift I will keep for the rest of my life, and the engagement."