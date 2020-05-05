Natti Natasha Joins Forces With Pedro Martinez Foundation to Help Families in the Dominican Republic

Natti Natasha is giving back to her native Dominican Republic. The reggaetonera is joining forces with the foundation of baseball star Pedro Martinez to help families in need in Santiago de Los Caballeros. "I always feel a calling to help my people," she shared on Instagram along with a photo of the Pedro Martinez Foundation helping Dominicanos. "What better way to do that than to start this new project with the Pedro Martinez Foundation — created by our pride Pedro and his wife Carolina Martinez — to help the city where I was born, Santiago de Los Caballeros, in the Dominican Republic," she added. "I want this initiative to motivate other citizens to all work united during this pandemic, because together we are more."

The 33-year-old singer joined the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee to deliver meals to Dominican families that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of families have been impacted by a crumbling economy and loss of jobs. "It's an honor to work with Natti and to be able to help our Dominican community that is in extreme need right now," expressed Pedro Martinez. The two Dominican stars donated meals this past weekend to residents of Santiago de Los Caballeros. "Thanks to the support of the foundation's executive director, Carolina Martinez, and the donation made by Natti Natasha, hundreds of families received meals delivered by local volunteers, bringing joy and hope to families," a press release states.

Their joint mission does not end there. In the next few weeks, Natasha and the foundation plan to expand their efforts to provide donations to other cities in need in the Dominican Republic.