Natti Natasha Talks Power and How She Plans to Make a Difference This Year

Natti Natasha is one of People en Español's 25 Most Powerful Women this year. The Dominican American star, 33, talked to the magazine about what power means to her and how she wants to use it to do good in the world. The bachata princess sees power as "a great opportunity to motivate other women to start or continue pursuing their goals."

The singer — who recently released the video "Me Estás Matando" about abusive relationships — will continue traveling and taking her tour all over the world this year. "My priority is always music," she says. "I'm releasing new songs, by myself and also collaborations. You will hear different genres. I am also becoming more involved in the world of fashion, which I feel goes hand in hand with music." She may also debut in acting projects. "I feel powerful when I overcome my fears, when I take risks and fight for what I want."

Image zoom (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

She also finds power in transmitting emotions and positive messages through her music. "Through my songs I can connect and take a message of empowerment to people who need it," she reflects. The superstar says success has come after many sacrifices. "Discipline, consistency, and always working to continue growing and being a better version of myself" are some keys to her triumphs. Authenticity is also big for Natti Natasha. "I show them who I am, that I am just like them — a human being who fights every day for her dreams."

Image zoom Edwin “Kumar” Cruz

What is she most grateful for? "I thank God for always being by my side," she says. "I am grateful for the support of my fans, who are with me at every moment, in every accomplishment. Having them is something I always dreamed of, like being able to share my music and seeing it reach places I only imagined. [I'm grateful for] having a team that supports me without any doubts and having a healthy and loving family that I can talk to every day."