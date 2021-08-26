The Dominican singer is taking us for night out in Miami in her new music video, and she's bringing the tequila!

Natti Natasha is back on the music scene with the debut of her new video for her single "Noches en Miami."

The Dominican reggaeton singer joins former Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez in this pop-disco style summer anthem that shows the artist's versatility.

The video showcases the ladies on a night out drinking, dancing and driving around in a convertible through Miami's hottest spots: Wynwood, Virginia Key and Bayside.

"The video for #NochesEnMiami 🔥🔥🥵🥵 is out. Who hasn't had a crazy night out?" the singer wrote on her Instagram.

The song invites fans to dance along to lyrics that touch on heartbreak and regret, drowning sorrows in tequila, and fun times with friends. Neon lights inside Miami's clubs and a midnight boat ride through Biscayne Bay —with the city's skyline as a backdrop— are shown in the glowing video.

"We can't mix alcohol with feelings since we know what happens #Nochesenmiami," she added about the song.

The track was written by Edgar Barrera, and the video was directed by Marlo Peña. The single will be part of Natti's upcoming album, which will include "Antes que salga el sol", her collaboration with Prince Royce and "Ram Pam Pam," where she sang alongside Becky G.