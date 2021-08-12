Dominican reggaeton singer Natti Natasha welcomes People en Español into her Miami home, and with fiancé Raphy Pina by her side opens up about her new life with baby Vida Isabelle.

The morning of May 22nd, Natti Natasha felt a little discomfort she attributed to the final stretch of her pregnancy. The Dominican singer went for a walk with fiancé and manager Raphy Pina near their waterfront home in Miami, FL, and started monitoring her contractions. "I'm with Raphy and the kids and they're all on the cell checking the timer. Everyone was on it," she says about her stepchildren Mia, 16; Monty, 15; and Chingui, 13, who couldn't wait to meet their little sister. "I took a shower and, just in case, took a photo in the mirror," adds the 34-year-old reggaeton star.

As a precaution, that same day the couple went to Baptist Hospital in Kendall, FL. When her doctor saw she had dilated just one centimeter, she sent Natti home. "At that very moment, my water broke," says the first-time mom who experienced sharp pain as she waited for an epidural. "I prayed to God a thousand times. I said: 'Natalia, behave, don't curse. I don't want them to say: Here was this girl Natti Natasha being all violent and loud,'" she jokes.

Tense moments followed in the delivery room. "The baby got stressed and the doctor couldn't feel her heart anywhere. That moment was horrible for me. Two doctors looked at each other and said: 'I can't hear anything,'" recalls the singer, who started panicking and shaking. Frightened and about to faint, Pina started praying for his daughter and future wife. "I sat in a corner and talked to God," says the Puerto Rican music producer, 43. "Like 10 minutes later, they felt [the baby's] heartbeat again and it was a big relief. When they put her in her crib, I started to cry."

Natti Natasha Cover Story Credit: Foto por Omar Cruz; Productora: Patricia Rivadeneira; Peinado: Micah Cook; Maquillaje: Lina Zuniga; Estilista: Maria Von Sothen/MVS Image Consulting; MVS Management: Kristina Reyes; Asistentes de la estilita: Fabiana Zalazar y Alan Garrido; Alteraciones: Lisu Vega; Natti Natasha: Vestido: Kes NYC; Aretes: Alessandra Doná; Vida Isabelle: Vestido: Dolce and Gabbana; Diadema: Mini Prep

The entire family— including Maltese pup Lupi Pina— were thrilled to welcome Vida Isabelle home, one the singer opened up to People En Español weeks after the baby's birth for an exclusive interview and photo shoot that grace the September cover of the magazine, out today. "[Lupi] is always with me and the baby. She is her guardian," Natti says about her loving pet, who alerts her when the baby cries. And she adds about her daughter's strong lungs: "When she's hungry she is nobody's friend!"

The adventure-loving three-month old is already used to flying on private planes and cruising in her parent's yacht. Pina's teenage sons and daughter are the "best siblings in the world," Natti says. "They are sweet, protective."

Natti Natasha Cover Story Credit: Foto por Omar Cruz; Productora: Patricia Rivadeneira; Peinado: Micah Cook; Maquillaje: Lina Zuniga; Estilista: Maria Von Sothen/MVS Image Consulting; MVS Management: Kristina Reyes; Asistentes de la estilita: Fabiana Zalazar y Alan Garrido; Alteraciones: Lisu Vega; Natti Natasha: Gabardina: Anouki from Tata PR; Sostén: Cult Gaia; Pantalón: Nasty Gal from Infinity Creative; Aretes: Cult Gaia; Collares: Adinas; Anillos: By Lolita, Amy Shehab; Vida Isabelle: Vestido: Dolce and Gabbana

Although the couple wants more kids, they're focusing on Vida for now —and work. Natti's next big reveal involves her upcoming album. "That other baby is coming," she laughs about the still untitled CD. "It's an album I recorded with Vida in my belly. That little girl has no choice but to dance! I play a little reggaeton to put her to sleep sometimes. I move her around a bit and then we slow it down."

Natti Natasha Cover Story Credit: Foto por Omar Cruz; Productora: Patricia Rivadeneira; Peinado: Micah Cook; Maquillaje: Lina Zuniga; Estilista: Maria Von Sothen/MVS Image Consulting; MVS Management: Kristina Reyes; Asistentes de la estilita: Fabiana Zalazar y Alan Garrido; Alteraciones: Lisu Vega; Natti Natasha: Vestido: Kes NYC; Aretes: Alessandra Doná; Vida Isabelle: Vestido: Dolce and Gabbana; Diadema: Mini Prep

Moving during and after pregnancy has certainly helped the singer regain her signature curves. "I exercised until I was 33 weeks," she shares of her pregnancy. "I boxed, being careful not to hurt myself. I lifted light weights. Maybe I ate a little bit more, but I never stopped eating healthy," adds Natti, who has returned to her workouts and vegan diet high in vegetables, fruits and protein. Breastfeeding her daughter also has helped her create a magical bond with the newborn. "When I'm giving her milk and she is on my breast or in my arms and she looks up at me, that moment is everything," she shares. "Everything is worth it."

Natti Natasha Cover Story Credit: Foto por Omar Cruz; Productora: Patricia Rivadeneira; Peinado: Micah Cook; Maquillaje: Lina Zuniga; Estilista: Maria Von Sothen/MVS Image Consulting; MVS Management: Kristina Reyes; Asistentes de la estilita: Fabiana Zalazar y Alan Garrido; Alteraciones: Lisu Vega; Natti Natasha: Vestido: Kes NYC; Aretes: Alessandra Doná; Vida Isabelle: Vestido: Dolce and Gabbana; Diadema: Mini Prep

Sleepless nights, changing diapers and disinfecting baby bottles can become exhausting, but the family has been adjusting to a new routine, mom included. "Before I used to go out the door [just saying:] 'Natalia is leaving.' Now it's a whole plan," she laughs. "Natalia has to get ready and then get her baby ready. Everything has to be planned. If I'm going to go work out, I have to make sure there is someone there to watch the baby. Now it's not just me. It's her and then maybe me."

Natti Natasha Cover Story Credit: Foto por Omar Cruz; Productora: Patricia Rivadeneira; Peinado: Micah Cook; Maquillaje: Lina Zuniga; Estilista: Maria Von Sothen/MVS Image Consulting; MVS Management: Kristina Reyes; Asistentes de la estilita: Fabiana Zalazar y Alan Garrido; Alteraciones: Lisu Vega; Natti Natasha: Vestido: Glassons from Infinity Creative; Sandalias: Billini from Infinity Creative; Vida Isabelle: Vestuario: Tommy Hilfiger Baby Gingham Top and Short Set

All that planning will come in handy, a practice run to planning a wedding. Though she still hasn't announced a date or location, Natti is looking forward to possibly tying the knot in her homeland. "I will enjoy that wedding to the max," she previews. "People will be drinking and having a blast."