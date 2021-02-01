The couple became Instagram-official after revealing their love in the music video "Inédito."

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina are engaged! The couple announced the happy news on Instagram, making their debut together on social media. On Thursday, the couple shared their love story with the world in the new music video "Inédito" by Spanish reggaetonero Rozzano, Pina Records's new star, and confirmed the news of their romantic relationship to People en Español.

This morning, the Dominican reggaetonera shared a photo of her engagement ring with the beach and the sunrise in the background, along with her new song "Antes Que Salga el Sol." "I also wanted it to scream it to the world," she wrote. "I said yes."

Natti Natasha's followers and friends shared their good wishes on social media. J Balvin, Kany García, Francisca Lachapel, Luis Fonsi, and others congratulated the couple.

Pina also shared his excitement on Instagram. The Puerto Rican producer, who is Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee's manager, shared a photo with his love under the moon with the message: "Tomorrow #AntesQueSalgaElSol you will find out. Good night to everyone who is in love."

Natasha also shared a photo with her future husband on Instagram during a day at the beach.

Pina then shared a video with Natasha on a boat in La Parguera, Puerto Rico with the caption: "Good morning cyber family. Today January 31, 2021, our first public brunch. #Pinarazzi #teamPinatti."