Natti Natasha Shows Off Two-Month Old Daughter at Premios Juventud
Brought on stage by her parents, Vida Isabelle stole everyone’s heart at last night's award show.
There were many stars out at last night's Premios Juventud, but Natti Natasha's baby, Vida Isabelle, was everyone's favorite. The singer, who performed for the first time since becoming a mom, brought the whole family along for the spectacle.
Natti was nominated in eight categories in the Univision award show: Youth Artist (Female), The Perfect Mix, The Song You Can't Stop Singing, Best Female Collaboration and Social Dance Challenge.
Natti and manager and fiancé Raphy Pina —Vida Isabelle's dad— took home the "Together They Ignite Social Media" award and went on stage as a family carrying their two-month-old baby. It was an emotional moment for parents and fans alike, as the couple showed their appreciation for all the love coming to their family.
"The most important award in a person's life is their family," said Pina while holding baby Vida. "I feel very proud because I've always worked hard to help others earn awards and tonight I'm up here with my family. Thank you, Natalia, for making it possible."
The artist shared her fertility struggles and difficulty conceiving in an exclusive People en Español digital cover earlier this year —and showed off her baby bump in February at another Univision award show, Premio Lo Nuestro.
"Today we are celebrating twice for this gift my fans have given me, and for the blessing that is here today," Natt said in February, pointing to her belly. "God sent me this blessing and it's proof that as women we are warriors. There were so many times when doctors told me I wouldn't be able to be a mother, and today, in front of all of you, is this belly at six months."