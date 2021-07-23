There were many stars out at last night's Premios Juventud, but Natti Natasha's baby, Vida Isabelle, was everyone's favorite. The singer, who performed for the first time since becoming a mom, brought the whole family along for the spectacle.

Natti was nominated in eight categories in the Univision award show: Youth Artist (Female), The Perfect Mix, The Song You Can't Stop Singing, Best Female Collaboration and Social Dance Challenge.

Natti and manager and fiancé Raphy Pina —Vida Isabelle's dad— took home the "Together They Ignite Social Media" award and went on stage as a family carrying their two-month-old baby. It was an emotional moment for parents and fans alike, as the couple showed their appreciation for all the love coming to their family.

Natti Natasha Credit: Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Univision

"The most important award in a person's life is their family," said Pina while holding baby Vida. "I feel very proud because I've always worked hard to help others earn awards and tonight I'm up here with my family. Thank you, Natalia, for making it possible."

The artist shared her fertility struggles and difficulty conceiving in an exclusive People en Español digital cover earlier this year —and showed off her baby bump in February at another Univision award show, Premio Lo Nuestro.