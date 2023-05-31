The Dominican singer details exclusively to People en Español how she keeps her spirits up to give her daughter a happy childhood.

How Natti Natasha Stays "Positive" in the "Midst of Everything"

The road of life is filled with ebbs, flows, and surprising lane changes. For many of us, finding a way to create a positive environment not only for ourselves but those around us becomes a way of life.

Superstar singer, entrepreneur, and mother, Natti Natasha, understands the need to protect her space and energy and the importance of taping into things that bring her joy and happiness.

The dominicana, who graces People en Español's latest digital cover, reveals that some of the most significant sources of peace and joy in her life are, in large part, her family and daughter.

"My daughter, my family, [and] sharing with them always fills me with energy," she explains to Lena Hansen.

Natti Natasha Digital Cover Credit: Felipe Cuevas

Natasha also credits creating positive music and writing letters to Raphy Pina during his incarceration as additional sources of happiness in her life.

"I go into the studio, and I've become much more creative than before. I'm very excited for people to listen to everything I've been doing because in the midst of everything that's going on, I always stay positive with happy music," she continues.

Staying positive is something that helps ground the way she parents her daughter with Pina, Vida Isabelle.

"[W]ith my daughter I am very conscious of always staying positive, always bringing her that fresh energy so that she can also enjoy her childhood," the proud mamá asserts.

Natti Natasha Digital Cover Credit: Felipe Cuevas

Natasha continues, "Despite the situations that happen around her, it is important that she learns from that. But it's very important that she has a nice foundation for her childhood because I have very nice memories of mine."

She notes that this philosophy has also helped her tap into her childhood as well.

"That process of trying to teach her how beautiful life is has taught me and has taken me back to my childhood a little bit," the TASHA Wines founder notes.