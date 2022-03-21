The Dominican singer commemorates her hit song with the Mexican American songstress and actress with new pictures from their "Sin pijama" video shoot.

Natti Natasha Shares Sultry Never Before Seen Pics with Becky G

There's no denying the magic that is created every time Latina powerhouses Natti Natasha and Becky G get behind a mic.

So, when the Dominican singer and the Mexican American singer-actress join forces, something truly special happens—with fans everywhere agreeing.

There has been so much love for the music these two chica bosses create, that they are now celebrating a major milestone moment with their hit song "Sin pijama" reaching 2 billion views on YouTube.

To celebrate the moment, the "Wow BB" singer shared some never-before-seen pictures from the video shoot for the hit song on Instagram.

She captioned the post, "Just found some unedited pictures that make me super happy and grateful that my sis Becky G invited me to join this anthem."

She continued, "There have been 2 billion views and I believe we are the first to do it together, and 'Ram Pam Pam' is on its way with 750 million hits. Do we say it? Or do we wait a little? The COMBO THAT NEVER FAILS ❤️ is back 🔥 #Sinpijama"

Becky G and Natti Natasha perform on stage during the MIAW Awards 2018 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on June 2, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico Credit: Getty Images / Victor Chavez

Upon seeing the post, the Mexican American singer shared her love for the Dominican singer with a kind message in the comments.