The Internet Goes Wild Over Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha's New Collab "Instagram"

Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee team up again in the music video for “Instagram.” The explosive new track — also showcasing Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta and Afro Bro — shows the Dominican reggaeton princess singing in English and jamming with the guys. Filmed on a paradise beach in Ibiza, the music video starts with David Guetta looking through Natti’s Instagram and seeing her living it up, riding in a convertible with friends and sailing along the Mediterranean. The music video has a summer party vibe, with girls in bikinis and a happy crowd dancing in the club.

Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha both teased the music video on their social media. “I’m proud of being Dominican, to be representing Latinos and collaborate for the first time on a song for the Anglo world with artists I admire. Language didn’t matter, music always spoke,” she wrote on Instagram about her English-language debut. “Loved your song beautiful, lots of success and blessings to you,” a Natti Natasha fan commented.

Daddy Yankee’s faithful legion of followers also showed the reggaeton king some love. The Puerto Rican singer posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of his time in Ibiza and his fans went wild. “I love your job!” one wrote. “The Boss forever,” another commented.

Check out the fun music video above. You’ll be booking a trip to Ibiza in no time!