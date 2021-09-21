The "Noches en Miami" singer shared photos and clips of this week's events on her Instagram.

Natti Natasha is taking this week by storm with her new album Nattividad and much-anticipated performance at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The Dominican singer and songwriter took to social media with photos and behind-the-scenes clips to tease fans on all she has planned.

"I am so excited for this week 🔥 and all that is coming ⏳ we already started preparing for Thursday's @latinbillboards," she wrote on her Instagram. "What is the song you're most excited for from #NattiVidad?"

The "Noches en Miami" artist will perform at the awards show and is nominated for the Hot Latin Songs Female Artist of the Year category alongside Kali Uchis, Karol G, Rosalía, and Selena Gomez. Telemundo will broadcast the event on Thursday, September 23, at 7 p.m. (EST).

In anticipation of Nattividad, the singer will be releasing her new single "Imposible Amor" in collaboration with Colombian artist Maluma.

"When I showed him [Maluma] the song, he wanted to steal it from me. And I said 'no, sir, I'm going to release this song. I had wanted to collaborate with him for a long time," she said in an interview.

Nattividad will also feature other chart-topping singles, including "Antes que salga el Sol" and "Ram Pam Pam."

"Thursday at 8 p.m., let's see who is responsible for this #ImposibleAmor @maluma 💔🤐, she wrote on an Instagram teaser of the single. "Click #Presave in my bio #NattiVidad!"