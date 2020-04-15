Natti Natasha Just Hit an Incredible YouTube Milestone

Natti Natasha has reached a new milestone on YouTube. The Dominican singer, 33, joined the "2 Billion Views Club" this week, when her video "Criminal" — featuring Ozuna and directed by Nuno Gómez — passed the 2 billion mark after having remained on YouTube's charts for 87 weeks. Other members of the 2

Billion Views Club include Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Daddy Yankee. To celebrate, take a look back at five of her most popular videos.

1. "Criminal"

Written with Jhay Cortez and Ozuna, "Criminal" shows Natasha being released from jail and Ozuna singing to her from behind bars. In another scene, Natasha is strapped to an electric chair, and when Ozuna kisses her, they shoot off literal sparks.

2. "Sin Pijama"

Natti Natasha and Becky G's global hit "Sin Pijama" is also part of the Billion Views Club for exceeding the milestone on YouTube, helping it become the most viewed video by a female artist in 2018. The clip shows the two beauties at a sexy slumber party, with Prince Royce fantasizing about joining in.

3. "La Mejor Versión de Mí"

Her collaboration with bachata king Romeo Santos surpassed 303 million views. The song, written by Joss Favela, is featured on her album IlumiNATTI. “Throughout my career, I have admired Romeo's work and versatility. I always wanted to have the opportunity to work with him and this collaboration came about in a very organic way,” Natasha said in a statement. “When we released the original version, he immediately supported the song on social media and he expressed his interest in doing a bachata version. For me, as a Dominican, it's an honor to have worked with Romeo to create a unique version of the song so our fans can enjoy it around the world.”

4. "Despacio"

Her recent single “Despacio” featuring Nicky Jam, Manuel Turizo, and Myke Towers surpassed 3 million views in less than 24 hours. Currently, the video has more than 35 million views and is still on the rise.

5. "Honey Boo"

Her most recent collaboration is the music video "Honey Boo" with boy band CNCO. Since its release April 13, the clip has surpassed 9 million views.