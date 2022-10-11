7 Native-Owned Beauty Brands to Try this Indigenous People's Day

Por Laura Acosta Octubre 10, 2022
Credit: IG/Sḵwálwen Botanicals; IG/ Cheekbone Beauty

October 10 is Indigenous People's Day, and while it's important to support the Indigenous community, small businesses and representation in the beauty industry every day—we've highlighted a few to get you on your way. 

Prados Beauty

Find bold, bright colors in the beautiful palettes created by Cece Meadows, inspired by her own Yoeme and Nʉmʉnʉ ancestors.

In addition to her own brand, Meadows also developed the Prados Life Foundation, a non-profit that benefits Native people throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Prados Beauty, items starting at $8,  pradosbeauty.com

Ah-Shi Beauty

Ahsaki LaFrance-Chachere launched the world's first Diné (Navajo) and Black-owned luxury beauty brand, dedicated to allowing women to set their own beauty standards.

Ah-Shi Beauty, items starting at $20, ahshibeauty.com

Yukon Soaps Company

Add natural ingredients from the Yukon into your wellness routine with hand-crafted soaps from Joella Hogan.

Yukon Soaps Company, items starting at $6, yukonsoaps.com

Cheekbone Beauty

Jenn Harper's brand is dedicated to all-around sustainability, from the biodegradable vegetable pigments used for color to sustainable packaging.

Plus, the company gives back to its community through product donations and funding for Indigenous causes across the country.

Cheekbone Beauty, items starting at $14, cheekbonebeauty.com

Blended Girl Cosmetics

Master makeup artist Shí-Fawn Chee saw the need for true Indigenous representation in beauty brands while in her early 20s, which inspired her to launch her own, filled with bright shadows and shining glosses.

Blended Girl Cosmetics, items starting at $8, blendedgirl.com

Sḵwálwen Botanicals

In an effort to connect with ancestral practices, ethnobotanist Leigh Joseph combines modern skin care with Indigenous plant science to create luxury products for the face and body.

Sḵwálwen Botanicals, items starting at $8, skwalen.com

Sequoia Soaps

Founded in Michaelee Lazore's kitchen, the brand now offers a wide variety of soaps, scrubs, candles and more while still being 100% Native-owned and operated.

Sequoia Soaps, items starting at $7, sequoiasoaps.com

By Laura Acosta