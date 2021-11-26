This day of remembrance honors the challenges and struggles American Indigenous people have endured for centuries.

What is Native American Heritage Day And Why It Matters

Native American Heritage Day lands the day after Thanksgiving and honors the rich and diverse traditions, cultures and histories of Indigenous people.

Last month, President Joe Biden proclaimed November 2021 as National Native American Heritage Month urging "all Americans as well as their elected representatives at the Federal, State and local levels to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities, and to celebrate November 26, 2021 as Native American Heritage Day."

This day encourages Americans to educate themselves on the history and challenges faced by Indigenous people. Thanksgiving Day marks the commemoratory National Day of Mourning where tribes across the U.S gather to denounce centuries of oppression and mistreatment.

Native American Heritage Day Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

"We native people have no reason to celebrate the arrival of the Pilgrims," Kisha James, a member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag and Oglala Lakota tribes, told the Associated Press during a National Day of Mourning gathering in Plymouth.

"To us, Thanksgiving is a day of mourning because we remember the millions of our ancestors who were murdered by uninvited European colonists such as the Pilgrims. Today, we and many Indigenous people around the country say, 'No Thanks, No Giving,'" James added.

The initial effort to set aside a holiday that honored American Indigenous people was made by Dr. Arthur C. Parker of the Seneca tribe. He gathered support from the Boy Scouts of America and the American Indian Association and the first American Indian Day was declared in May 1916.

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush approved a Joint House Resolution to expand upon the holiday and make November a full month of remembrance. Since 1994, tradition has maintained that U.S. presidents issue executive orders naming November National Native American Heritage Month. President Biden was the first to make Indigenous Peoples' Day a national holiday.