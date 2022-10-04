Add a Savory Crunch to Your Day with this Cauliflower Taco Recipe
This #TastyTuesday we're munching on one of our top favorite foods with a flavorful recipe that'll leave you wanting more.
Anuncio
This Taco Tuesday is unlike any other as we celebrate National Taco Day.
Since tacos are among our most beloved foods and this recipe courtesy of Fat Rosie's in Chicago is far from average and brimming with flavor.
Hot corn tortillas are filled with battered or grilled cauliflower florets topped with almond slivers, chopped red onion, cilantro, tomatillo jam and cheese crumbles.
Enjoy!
Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients for tacos:
- Hot corn tortillas
- Small cauliflower florets, dipped in batter or seasoned with salt and pepper for grilling
- 3 tbsp of tomatillo jam
- 1 tsp of toasted almond slavers
- 1 tsp of chopped red onion and cilantro
- 1 tsp of crumbled fresco cheese
- sliced Fresno pepper
Preparation:
- Pass the Cauliflower florets on the batter then deep fry.
- Heat up a tortilla.
- Add the cauliflower, tomatillo jam, toasted almonds, chopped red onion and cilantro, fresco cheese crumbled and sliced Fresno pepper.
Ingredients for batter:
- 1 cup of rice flour
- ½ cup of corn starch
- 1 tsp of baking powder
- ½ tsp of kosher salt
- ¼ tsp of chili powder
- 2 cups of seltzer or soda water
Preparation:
- In a bowl, place all of the ingredients in and mix well using a whisk (combine until you reach a medium-thick consistency).
Ingredients for tomatillo jam:
- 2 cups of tomatillo, cut into pieces
- 1 tsp of grated ginger
- 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp of onion, finely chopped
- 2 oz of lime juice
- ¾ cup of granulated sugar
- ½ chile de Arbol, chopped
Preparation:
- In a small pot, place all the ingredients and simmer until you reach a jam-like consistency, correct seasoning if needed.