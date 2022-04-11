Fur Babies Galore: Celebrate National Pet Day With These Adorable Pics of Celeb Pets

Por Karla Montalván Abril 11, 2022
Credit: Shakira/Instagram

April 11 is National Pet Day & we're taking time to give our animal companions some extra love for their unwavering loyalty. Celebs are also obsessed with their pets, and that's why we're sharing some of our favorite pet-celeb pictures. 

Empezar galería

1 of 9

Teddy 🐶 and Toby 🐇

Shakira's pet bunny and dog are all the rage on her Instagram and TikTok. The Colombian singer has made these two a part of her family with Gerard Piqué and is totally obsessed with them.

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 of 9

Chopa

Actor Simu Liu fell in love with Chopa while on a trip to the Dominican Republic. In an Instagram post, Liu said Chopa has "settled into the role as princess of the household" quite well and "all in all, one of the best decisions I have ever made ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️." #adoptdontshop

3 of 9

Baguette Gonzalez

Let's face it, Sofia Vergara's dog, Baguette, has a better life than most of us. The Chihuahua is the face of "Canini by Baguette" and the absolute queen of the household.

Anuncio

4 of 9

Mother of Dogs

Camila Cabello has long expressed her love of animals by sharing several photos and videos of her beloved pets. The actress shared a labrador named Tarzan with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

5 of 9

Daisy and Winnie

These two adorable rescues have won over the singer and actress' heart.

6 of 9

Olivia

Taylor Swift's cat, Olivia, is a whole mood. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 of 9

Buda

The Colombian singer's doberman is his best bud and companion. 

8 of 9

Goku

Karol G has two adorable mutts, Otto, an Irish Sheep Dog, and Goku, her English bulldog. 

9 de 9

Loki

Credit: Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

The Bryant family has welcomed a gorgeous black German Shepherd into their family. Their new companion has brought on lots of love and joy for all. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Karla Montalván