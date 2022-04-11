Fur Babies Galore: Celebrate National Pet Day With These Adorable Pics of Celeb Pets
April 11 is National Pet Day & we're taking time to give our animal companions some extra love for their unwavering loyalty. Celebs are also obsessed with their pets, and that's why we're sharing some of our favorite pet-celeb pictures.
Teddy 🐶 and Toby 🐇
Shakira's pet bunny and dog are all the rage on her Instagram and TikTok. The Colombian singer has made these two a part of her family with Gerard Piqué and is totally obsessed with them.
Chopa
Actor Simu Liu fell in love with Chopa while on a trip to the Dominican Republic. In an Instagram post, Liu said Chopa has "settled into the role as princess of the household" quite well and "all in all, one of the best decisions I have ever made ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️." #adoptdontshop
Baguette Gonzalez
Let's face it, Sofia Vergara's dog, Baguette, has a better life than most of us. The Chihuahua is the face of "Canini by Baguette" and the absolute queen of the household.
Mother of Dogs
Camila Cabello has long expressed her love of animals by sharing several photos and videos of her beloved pets. The actress shared a labrador named Tarzan with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.
Daisy and Winnie
These two adorable rescues have won over the singer and actress' heart.
Olivia
Taylor Swift's cat, Olivia, is a whole mood.
Buda
The Colombian singer's doberman is his best bud and companion.
Goku
Karol G has two adorable mutts, Otto, an Irish Sheep Dog, and Goku, her English bulldog.
Loki
The Bryant family has welcomed a gorgeous black German Shepherd into their family. Their new companion has brought on lots of love and joy for all.