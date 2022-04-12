This Spicy and Gooey Recipe is All You Need on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
For our #TastyTuesday series, People Chica is bringing you a cheesy and spicy twist on a classic recipe.
It's National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day!
To celebrate this childhood favorite, we're giving the traditional sandwich a twist with this recipe that adds cream cheese, jalapeños and sour cream for tons of flavor.
Pair this with your favorite sides like fries, tortilla chips or tomato soup for a wonderful and hearty treat.
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon sour cream
- 10 pickled jalapeño pepper slices, or to taste - chopped
- 2 ciabatta sandwich rolls
- 4 teaspoons butter
- 8 tortilla chips, crushed
- ½ cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
Preparation:
- Combine the cream cheese, sour cream, and pickled jalapeño in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Preheat skillet over medium heat.
- Slice each roll in half horizontally, then slice the rounded tops off the ciabatta rolls to make a flat top half.
- Spread 1 teaspoon butter on the doughy cut side of the bottom bun and 1 teaspoon butter on the now flattened top bun. Place half of the cream cheese mixture, half of the crushed chips, and half of the shredded cheese on the non-buttered side of the bottom bun. Place the top half of the bun on the sandwich and place the sandwich on the hot skillet. Repeat with the second sandwich.
- Grill until lightly browned and flip over, about 3 to 5 minutes; continue grilling until cheese is melted, and the second side is golden brown.
You can find the original recipe here.