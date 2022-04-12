For our #TastyTuesday series, People Chica is bringing you a cheesy and spicy twist on a classic recipe.

This Spicy and Gooey Recipe is All You Need on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

It's National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day!

To celebrate this childhood favorite, we're giving the traditional sandwich a twist with this recipe that adds cream cheese, jalapeños and sour cream for tons of flavor.

Pair this with your favorite sides like fries, tortilla chips or tomato soup for a wonderful and hearty treat.

Grilled Cheese Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

2 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon sour cream

10 pickled jalapeño pepper slices, or to taste - chopped

2 ciabatta sandwich rolls

4 teaspoons butter

8 tortilla chips, crushed

½ cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

Preparation:

Combine the cream cheese, sour cream, and pickled jalapeño in a small bowl. Set aside. Preheat skillet over medium heat. Slice each roll in half horizontally, then slice the rounded tops off the ciabatta rolls to make a flat top half. Spread 1 teaspoon butter on the doughy cut side of the bottom bun and 1 teaspoon butter on the now flattened top bun. Place half of the cream cheese mixture, half of the crushed chips, and half of the shredded cheese on the non-buttered side of the bottom bun. Place the top half of the bun on the sandwich and place the sandwich on the hot skillet. Repeat with the second sandwich. Grill until lightly browned and flip over, about 3 to 5 minutes; continue grilling until cheese is melted, and the second side is golden brown.