8 Gifts for Under $50 for National Girlfriend Day
Whether you're celebrating your partner or your bestie, National Girlfriend Day on August 1 is the perfect time to treat her to a little extra something to let you know you appreciate her.
Candle Lover
Add positivity and a great scent to her home with a luxury soy candle available in a wide variety of fragrances.
Here For The Burn, Good Vibes, $36, herefortheburn.com
Y2K Vibes
Help her stay on trend with this gorgeous necklace that'll complement any outfit.
Nur, Butterfly Pendant, $42, nursanfrancisco.com
Artsy Spirit
This membership box is the perfect gift for art lovers or anyone looking for a fun way to express themselves and decrease stress.
Artvana, paint club membership, $45, artvana.life
Stellar Studs
Who wouldn't love a surprise jewelry gift? Made with recycled silver and coated in gold vermeil, these earrings are durable yet affordable.
Nyrelle, Solar Studs, $35, nyrelle.com
Get the Glow
Skin care lovers will rave over these squalane-based products for healthy skin all year round.
Biossance, Radiantly Rose Duo, $25, biossance.com
Soft Slippers
Help her enjoy a comfortable night in with these ultra-comfy slippers with aromatherapy benefits.
Pantuss, Patagonia, $35, pantuss.net
Makeup Must-Have
She probably already has all the makeup she needs—help her compliment her collection with a brush set to help her create fabulous looks.
Sephora Collection, All Wrapped Up 6 Piece Makeup Brush Set, $35, sephora.com
Teatime Staples
This combination of traditional and fun treats is the ideal gift for any matcha lover.
Pearl River Mart, Tea Lovers Friendship Box, $45, pearlriver.com