8 Gifts for Under $50 for National Girlfriend Day

Por Laura Acosta Julio 29, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Whether you're celebrating your partner or your bestie, National Girlfriend Day on August 1 is the perfect time to treat her to a little extra something to let you know you appreciate her.

Empezar galería

1 de 8

Candle Lover

Credit: Courtesy of Here For The Burn

Add positivity and a great scent to her home with a luxury soy candle available in a wide variety of fragrances.

Here For The Burn, Good Vibes, $36, herefortheburn.com

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 8

Y2K Vibes

Credit: Courtesy of Nur

Help her stay on trend with this gorgeous necklace that'll complement any outfit.

Nur, Butterfly Pendant, $42, nursanfrancisco.com

3 de 8

Artsy Spirit

Credit: Courtesy of Artvana

This membership box is the perfect gift for art lovers or anyone looking for a fun way to express themselves and decrease stress.

Artvana, paint club membership, $45, artvana.life

Anuncio

4 de 8

Stellar Studs

Credit: Courtesy of Nyrelle

Who wouldn't love a surprise jewelry gift? Made with recycled silver and coated in gold vermeil, these earrings are durable yet affordable.

Nyrelle, Solar Studs, $35, nyrelle.com

5 de 8

Get the Glow

Credit: Courtesy of Biossance

Skin care lovers will rave over these squalane-based products for healthy skin all year round.

Biossance, Radiantly Rose Duo, $25, biossance.com

6 de 8

Soft Slippers

Credit: Courtesy of Pantuss

Help her enjoy a comfortable night in with these ultra-comfy slippers with aromatherapy benefits.

Pantuss, Patagonia, $35, pantuss.net

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 8

Makeup Must-Have

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

She probably already has all the makeup she needs—help her compliment her collection with a brush set to help her create fabulous looks.

Sephora Collection, All Wrapped Up 6 Piece Makeup Brush Set, $35, sephora.com

8 de 8

Teatime Staples

Credit: Courtesy of Pearl River Mart

This combination of traditional and fun treats is the ideal gift for any matcha lover.

Pearl River Mart, Tea Lovers Friendship Box, $45, pearlriver.com

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta