Get Hyped With This Grand Brulot Double Espresso Martini
Celebrate National Espresso Day with this decadent recipe.
Espresso lovers rise for a marvelous treat on National Espresso Day.
The creamy and concentrated drink which originated in Italy in the early 20th century, has transformed the way we drink coffee, making it a favorite across the world. Now, our friends at Grand Brulot have shared this decadent recipe for a Double Espresso Martini.
Credit: Courtesy of Grand Brulot
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Grand Brulot
- 1 oz Espresso
- ½ oz of Amaretto
Directions:
Step 1: Using a shaker, combine Grand Brulot, coffee and liqueur together. Shake (25 times) vigorously with ice and then strain into a chilled martini glass.
Step 2: Garnish with a few cracked coffee beans and an orange twist.