Get Hyped With This Grand Brulot Double Espresso Martini

Celebrate National Espresso Day with this decadent recipe.
Por Karla Montalván Noviembre 23, 2022
Espresso lovers rise for a marvelous treat on National Espresso Day.

The creamy and concentrated drink which originated in Italy in the early 20th century, has transformed the way we drink coffee, making it a favorite across the world. Now, our friends at Grand Brulot have shared this decadent recipe for a Double Espresso Martini.

¡Disfruta!

Credit: Courtesy of Grand Brulot

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Grand Brulot
  • 1 oz Espresso
  • ½ oz of Amaretto

Directions:

Step 1: Using a shaker, combine Grand Brulot, coffee and liqueur together. Shake (25 times) vigorously with ice and then strain into a chilled martini glass.

Step 2: Garnish with a few cracked coffee beans and an orange twist.

