Throw the calorie counter away because it's National Desserts Day!

Today is the day where you get to indulge in your favorite tasty treat without worrying about breaking your diet. Let life be sweet, right? But if you've got too many options, or none at all, and want a little help finding out what would be a good fit, we've got the solution for you.

We've selected desserts based on your zodiac sign so you can enjoy this day with the certainty that it's just in the stars for you!

Aries

Fiesty, fiery Aries, this spiced dark chocolate molten cake is the one for you. We know you're spunky, enthusiastic and outgoing — and nothing beats a decadent dish to match your intensity.

Taurus

You're a down-to-earth foodie with a summer twist, Taurus. You're gorgeous and what better way to enjoy your sweetness than with a lemon tart? The crust is as earthy as you, while the filling is just as much from Venus as you are.

Gemini

We know you love beautiful things, Gem, but we also know you can never make up your mind. That's why we made it up for you and brought you a whole selection of cheesecakes. Why choose one when you can have them all, right? Enjoy it, sweetie. You deserve it!

Cancer

Cancer, you adorable you. Your dessert of the day is as light, fluffy, and intensely sweet as you are. Cream puffs, profiteroles, eclairs, whatever you want as long as its covered in cream and reminds you of a childhood dream.

Leo

No one stands out like you do, Leo. You're a unique individual filled with light; embrace it with a shiny red velvet cupcake. Vanilla? Who wants to be that when you can be red tinted chocolate with a cream cheese topping and some glitter?

Virgo

You honor tradition and the perfect amount of chocolate chips per cookie, but we know you're also sophisticated —that's why we added some sea salt. Chocolate chip cookies are the traditional, all-indulging, gooey-crispy-delicious treat you should have today.

Libra

Don't worry Libra, we're only tipping the scales a little bit today but balancing it out with this all-time favorite dessert: apple pie a-la-mode. Flaky crust, gooey filling, cinnamon and vanilla ice cream to balance it all out? We're saying yes to this dessert.

Scorpio

You're sexy and intense, like chocolate mousse. This dessert fits you like a glove, Scorpio, and we're sure you're going to feel right at home when you dip your spoon into this mousse. The velvet chocolate, the cream, the chocolate chips to bring out different textures... we're here for it.

Sagittarius

You're here to keep things fun, but also on the go. A Sag gal has no time to sit down and eat her dessert if she can be walking around the city with it in her hand. In that case, cotton candy is the one for you. Sugary, colorful and spunky.

Capricorn

She's beauty, she's grace and she's a fancy desserts kind of a gal. Contrary to popular belief, dark chocolate is not the sea goat's favorite treat —you love something fun and new too. Sit down with your lavender creme brûlée and thank the cosmos someone invented this day.

Aquarius

The status quo of desserts? We know that's not for you. You want something fun to delight in, that's why baklava is the perfect treat for Aquarius today. Buttery, nutty, flaky, just pure joy cut up into a triangle or a square for unconventional you.

Pisces

