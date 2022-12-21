Celebrate National Coquito Day With This Twist on the Original Recipe
This recipe for the most beloved drink of the season offers a unique mamajuana twist.
Serving up coquito on the holidays has to be among the best traditions Latinos partake in.
This Nochebuena, give the traditional recipe a twist with Candela Mamajuana rum's recipe, making the cocktail even more delectable.
¡Disfruta!
| Credit: Courtesy of Candela Mamajuana
Ingredients:
- 1 can, condensed milk
- 1 can, evaporated milk
- 1 can, coconut milk
- 1 can, coconut cream
- 1-2 cups Candela Mamajuana rum
Directions:
Step 1: Pour the 4 cans (coconut milk, evaporated milk, condensed milk, cream of coconut) into a blender. Blend on low.
Step 2: Spice it up! Add 1-2 cups of Candela Mamajuana and blend.
Step 3: Serve chilled or on the rocks.