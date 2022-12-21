This recipe for the most beloved drink of the season offers a unique mamajuana twist.

Celebrate National Coquito Day With This Twist on the Original Recipe

Serving up coquito on the holidays has to be among the best traditions Latinos partake in.

This Nochebuena, give the traditional recipe a twist with Candela Mamajuana rum's recipe, making the cocktail even more delectable.

¡Disfruta!

Coquito Candela Mamajuana Rum. | Credit: Courtesy of Candela Mamajuana

Ingredients:

1 can, condensed milk

1 can, evaporated milk

1 can, coconut milk

1 can, coconut cream

1-2 cups Candela Mamajuana rum

Directions:

Step 1: Pour the 4 cans (coconut milk, evaporated milk, condensed milk, cream of coconut) into a blender. Blend on low.

Step 2: Spice it up! Add 1-2 cups of Candela Mamajuana and blend.