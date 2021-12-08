In a new seven-minute documentary film, the artist opens up about her artistic journey and what led her to become one of today's top stars.

Nathy Peluso Describes How Music Helped Shape The Woman She Would Become

A new documentary film produced by Billboard and Honda is shining a light on Argentine songstress Nathy Peluso's career.

The short film explores the singer's journey from her early childhood in the Saavedra neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, to performing on some of the world's biggest stages.

"Here's a sneak peek at a documentary I made with @billboard. [A] movie that follows my career from childhood until the Calambre tour and my future wishes. Next week you'll be able to watch it fully," the artist said on Instagram.

She continued, "I'm very excited to share my story with all of you during this special moment in my life. Presented by @hondastage and directed by @alfredwashere. Thankful from the heart."

Per Billboard, becoming anything other than an artist was never in the plans for Peluso. She always knew her path would lead her into the world of music.

"Music always had an influence on my way of planning my life, choosing my path as an artist," she states in the film.

The documentary features clips from Peluso's childhood, backstage moments and rehearsals. It also includes in-depth monologues where she reveals her inspirations, joys and moments of doubt.

It also dives into her current Calambre Tour, which according to the film, is a culmination of the artist's journey of self-acknowledgement, creative recognition and inspiration.

"From here until my death, [I just hope] to make records. Making music is what makes me happiest," the Latin Grammy award-winner told Billboard. "In the end, my career is my life."