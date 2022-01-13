The 18-year-old nervously watches as her mother cuts off her braids in a new video.

Natalia Bryant Does a Total Revamp of Her Look Thanks to Mom Vanessa

Natalia Bryant is sporting a new look these days thanks to mom Vanessa Bryant.

The 18-year-old college student enlisted her mom as her temporary personal stylist and had her help out in removing her braids.

"Take my braids out with me," the model wrote in the video clip, where she can be seen smiling nervously as her mother took scissors to her braids.

The end result? "Curls are back 🥰," she said.

Once her platinum blonde braids were out, Bryant showed off her vibrant brown curls.

Then, the eldest daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant revealed an important fact about her mother's hairstyling abilities.

"Sooo...last time we took out my braids, my mom accidentally cut my real hair," she said.

Fans loved the video and shared their reactions in the comments section, some even empathizing with her fear of having their real hair cut out instead of the braids.

"I can just imagine you saying 'no just cut right there no not my real hair mom'," one fan wrote. "I love this 😂," another fan added.

The mother-daughter duo have been inseparable, constantly sharing the fun times they share together alongside the youngest members of the Bryant family, Capri and Bianka. Recently, the family enjoyed a snowy vacation together in Wyoming.