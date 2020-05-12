Natalia Lafourcade Is Using Her New Album to Give Back

On her latest album, Natalia Lafourcade isn't just giving her fans new music — she's also sharing one of her favorite places with the world. Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1 stems from a 2019 concert in Mexico City held to benefit the Son Jarocho Cultural Center, which suffered damages in a 2017 earthquake. "This album ended up being two volumes and it was done within a community, which makes it the best part," the Mexican singer tells People CHICA. "A project done with so many incredible musicians."

The Son Jarocho Cultural Center in Veracruz is an important place for Lafourcade because it's where many go to learn about music, art, and history. "It was important for me to do this project to keep alive a place that has been open for 25 years and has been doing an important job for the Son Jarocho community," she says. "They maintain the culture and keep the traditions of the community alive."

Though Lafourcade has released albums spanning two volumes before, Un Canto is different from her other work in the sense that it captures the sound and essence of traditional Mexican music. "It was important for this album to be respectful with its essence and sound and references to the many albums we used to hear from Pedro Infante, José Alfredo Jiménez, and Lola Beltrán," she shares. "This project is universal and it includes all types of music, including ranchero, cumbia, and norteña."

The music video for her single "Mi Religión" was filmed in the streets of Guanajuato and San Miguel de Allende, two of her favorite spots in Mexico. “‘I wanted to go out and play in the streets and give homage to the music and to the musicians," she says. "I wanted a video that allowed me to connect with the community.”

Un Canto is Lafourcade's ninth album, but her passion for music has only increased over time. "Music is beautiful," she declares. "It's magic, it comforts the soul, it lets us travel, it connects us, and it allows us to restore ourselves as well. And it ignites a passion to create new music that allows us to connect with people through it."

Having spent two years on the road rarely seeing her home, Lafourcade doesn't mind the restrictions of quarantine. "I needed to return home, and what's going on right now coincides with my decision to stay home," she explains. "It has been a marvelous time to spend with family, to cook, be with our pets, play instruments, write, watch television, and connect with others."