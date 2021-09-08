The 18-year-old gave a candid interview to Teen Vogue on all things Nani and how much she enjoys talking about her late father.

Natalia Bryant has stepped into the spotlight as the September 2021 cover of Teen Vogue.

The eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant is glowing in the portraits taken by the publication on set at a Brentwood Spanish-style villa in California. The 18-year-old opened up to the publication in an exclusive interview on all things Nani, her parents, and how she's keeping the memory of her father and sister alive.

"Growing up," Natalia said. "My parents made it as normal as possible. Thank God they did. It's not, Oh she's Natalia Bryant; she's Kobe Bryant's daughter. A lot of times, they saw me as She's just Nani."

Natalia Bryant Teen Vogue Magazine Natalia Bryant en Teen Vogue | Credit: Raven Varona//Teen Vogue

In February, the teen signed with IMG Models and, in August, started her freshman year of college at the University of Southern California, where she will major in film. Mother Vanessa shared a heartfelt post while dropping her off at school.

Her love for movies is a passion she bonded over with her late father, who she enjoys talking about despite it being an emotional subject. She fondly remembers spending time with the NBA star, "He was just like the best girl dad ever."

"I love talking about my dad," she explained. "It's bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it's sad for me."

Her father and younger sister Gianna died in a tragic helicopter accident on January 26, 2020, alongside seven others, just one week after Natalia's 17th birthday. Natalia and her mother, Vanessa, have proven their strength through their loss, keeping the memory of Kobe and Gianna alive for the youngest of the family: Capri and Bianka.

