Natalia Bryant Stuns at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda Event in Sicily

Natalia Bryant is showing up in high fashion again, this time at Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2022 Alta Moda show in Italy.

The eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant dazzled at the event in Sicily alongside her mother sporting a strapless black D&G gown that featured a lace-trimmed bodice with embroidered multicolored flowers.

"Natalia in Italia 🌹" the 19-year-old wrote on an Instagram post where she is modeling the dress in the middle of an alley in the Italian island.

Bryant also shared photos alongside her mother, who wore a full-length leopard gown with a crystal-trimmed corset which she paired with gold platform stiletto heels. Both mother and daughter posed alongside Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Ciara and Russell Wilson at the event.

"W/ famiglia in sicilia," the USC student added to the photo of the crew hanging out in front of a cathedral. Fans and celebrities such as Lily Collins, Ciara and Lala Anthony left their love in the comments section.

"❤️❤️❤️ you are that girl," model Aoki Lee Simmons wrote. "Omgggggg this dress!! You!!!" added Victoria Garrick.

Natalia continued the star-studded event alongside stylist Mariel Haenn who she also shared photos with, "Reunited with @marielhaenn❣️," she said.

Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda 2022 collection celebrated the fashion house's 10 year anniversary of its Alta Mood couture line. The event is four days long and includes a concert, fireworks and beachside dinner.