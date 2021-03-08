Vanessa Bryant Praises Daughter Natalia's Gorgeous First Modeling Shoot

Vanessa Bryant proudly showed off her eldest daughter Natalia's first modeling shoot. The 18-year-old signed with IMG Models last month. "My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️," she captioned a photo of her daughter. "Daddy would be so happy that you're pursuing your modeling career now that you're 18. You're beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you."

Natalia also gave a behind-the-scenes look at her shoot with celebrity photographer Mason Poole. Last month, she shared her reason for wanting to become a model. "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," the model said in a statement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

"On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG," Vanessa told People. "She is a wonderful big sister and an incredible daughter."

The family recently revisited Kobe's Oscar win on social media. "The Best ❤️ @kobebryant 3 years ago today. #OscarWinner," Vanessa wrote alongside a photo of him kissing his Oscar. He won the award for his film Dear Basketball, becoming the first African-American to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film and the first professional athlete to be nominated for and win an Oscar. The film also won the Annie Award for Best Animated Short Subject and a Sports Emmy Award.