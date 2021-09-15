The 18-year-old model and college freshman made her debut at the Met Gala with a 1960s inspired dress by Conner Ives.

Natalia Bryant is leaving her fashion footprint one iconic outfit at a time!

After appearing on the cover of Teen Vogue's September issue, the 18-year-old made her debut appearance at Monday's 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a statement dress made sustainably from recycled PET plastic and selected by Anna Wintour herself.

The eldest daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant wore a floral sequined gown by rising fashion designer Conner Ives. The dress was the finale of Ives' debut fall 2021 American Dream collection and fit Natalia like a gem with her statuesque figure that carried its detail and unique shape with perfection.

Natalia Bryant Credit: Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"This dress was originally a centerpiece in the costume exhibit. Due to some changes in exhibition layout, this dress was later replaced with look 1 from the same collection," Ives explained on his Instagram. "It created this serendipitous opportunity for a red carpet momento I have been dreaming of since I first started sketching this shape. This is the conclusión of a wild two years perfecting this body of work. The perfect conclusion to a wild 24 months. Thank you to everyone for the immense support; my heart is so full."

Natalia's look was styled by Law Roach and completed with two emerald rings, a manicure adorned with gold and butterflies, simple make-up, and a 1960s inspired up-do. The college freshman shared the love of her look on Instagram, writing "First Met Gala!" and "So iconic 😍."

Vanessa Bryant also took the opportunity to share her pride for her model daughter by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and posts of her eldest getting ready for her Met Gala debut, thanking Natalia's hosts Anna Wintour, Vogue, and Instagram.

Natalia Bryant Credit: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"Bringing back preschool drop-off feelings as I send my firstborn off to her first Met Gala. The VOGUE team and Anna Wintour appointed Natalia this incredible dress designed by Conner Ives which will also be featured in the American Lexicon EXHIBIT," she said on the post. "Thank you to Instagram, Anna Wintour, and VOGUE for hosting my beautiful Natalia. Special thanks to our glam team!!!!"